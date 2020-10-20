1 WST to CNY - Convert Samoan Tala to Chinese Yuan Renminbi

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

2.6539811 Chinese Yuan Renminbi

1 CNY = 0.376792 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Samoan Tala to Chinese Yuan Renminbi conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 12:32 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Chinese Yuan Renminbi

wst
WST
cny
CNY
1 WST2.65398 CNY
5 WST13.2699 CNY
10 WST26.5398 CNY
25 WST66.3495 CNY
50 WST132.699 CNY
100 WST265.398 CNY
500 WST1,326.99 CNY
1,000 WST2,653.98 CNY
5,000 WST13,269.9 CNY
10,000 WST26,539.8 CNY

Convert Chinese Yuan Renminbi to Samoan Tala

cny
CNY
wst
WST
1 CNY0.376792 WST
5 CNY1.88396 WST
10 CNY3.76792 WST
25 CNY9.41981 WST
50 CNY18.8396 WST
100 CNY37.6792 WST
500 CNY188.396 WST
1,000 CNY376.792 WST
5,000 CNY1,883.96 WST
10,000 CNY3,767.92 WST

WST to CNY Chart

1 WST = 0 CNY

1 Samoan Tala to Chinese Yuan Renminbi stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
2.66622.7014
Low
2.64502.5976
Average
2.65632.6419
Volatility
0.26%0.72%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

cny

CNY - Chinese Yuan Renminbi

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chinese Yuan Renminbi exchange rate is the CNY to USD rate. The currency code for Chinese Yuan Renminbi is CNY. The currency symbol is ¥.

, ratings