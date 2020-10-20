1 WST to CAD - Convert Samoan Tala to Canadian Dollars

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

0.49707744 Canadian Dollars

1 CAD = 2.01176 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Samoan Tala to Canadian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 12:32 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Canadian Dollar

wst
WST
cad
CAD
1 WST0.497077 CAD
5 WST2.48539 CAD
10 WST4.97077 CAD
25 WST12.4269 CAD
50 WST24.8539 CAD
100 WST49.7077 CAD
500 WST248.539 CAD
1,000 WST497.077 CAD
5,000 WST2,485.39 CAD
10,000 WST4,970.77 CAD

Convert Canadian Dollar to Samoan Tala

cad
CAD
wst
WST
1 CAD2.01176 WST
5 CAD10.0588 WST
10 CAD20.1176 WST
25 CAD50.294 WST
50 CAD100.588 WST
100 CAD201.176 WST
500 CAD1,005.88 WST
1,000 CAD2,011.76 WST
5,000 CAD10,058.8 WST
10,000 CAD20,117.6 WST

WST to CAD Chart

1 WST = 0 CAD

1 Samoan Tala to Canadian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.506170.51345
Low
0.498430.49161
Average
0.501700.49925
Volatility
0.29%0.75%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

cad

CAD - Canadian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Canadian Dollar exchange rate is the CAD to USD rate. The currency code for Canadian Dollars is CAD. The currency symbol is $.

, ratings