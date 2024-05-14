Xe Valutacalculator
1.00 US Dollar =
604.17183 CFA Francs
1 XOF = 0.00165516 USD
We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
1 USD = 0 XOF
GET https://xecdapi.xe.com/v1/convert_from
{
"from": USD,
"to": {
"CAD": 1.260046,
"CHF": 0.933058,
"EUR": 0.806942,
"GBP": 0.719154,
[170 world currencies]
}
}
