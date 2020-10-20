1 QAR to VAL - Convert Qatari Rials to Vatican City Lire

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

494.14758 Vatican City Lire

1 VAL = 0.00202369 QAR

VAL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Qatari Riyal to Vatican City Lira conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 12:20 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Vatican City Lira

qar
QAR
val
VAL
1 QAR494.148 VAL
5 QAR2,470.74 VAL
10 QAR4,941.48 VAL
25 QAR12,353.7 VAL
50 QAR24,707.4 VAL
100 QAR49,414.8 VAL
500 QAR247,074 VAL
1,000 QAR494,148 VAL
5,000 QAR2,470,740 VAL
10,000 QAR4,941,480 VAL

Convert Vatican City Lira to Qatari Riyal

val
VAL
qar
QAR
1 VAL0.00202369 QAR
5 VAL0.0101184 QAR
10 VAL0.0202369 QAR
25 VAL0.0505922 QAR
50 VAL0.101184 QAR
100 VAL0.202369 QAR
500 VAL1.01184 QAR
1,000 VAL2.02369 QAR
5,000 VAL10.1184 QAR
10,000 VAL20.2369 QAR

QAR to VAL Chart

1 QAR = 0 VAL

1 Qatari Riyal to Vatican City Lira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.257230.25867
Low
0.251880.25188
Average
0.255380.25519
Volatility
0.31%0.28%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

val

VAL - Vatican City Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Vatican City Lira exchange rate is the VAL to USD rate. The currency code for Vatican City Lire is VAL.

Popular Qatari Riyal (QAR) Currency Pairings

usd

QAR to USD

eur

QAR to EUR

gbp

QAR to GBP

jpy

QAR to JPY

cad

QAR to CAD

aud

QAR to AUD

chf

QAR to CHF

cny

QAR to CNY

