1 QAR to TJS - Convert Qatari Rials to Tajikistani Somoni

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

2.9177571 Tajikistani Somoni

1 TJS = 0.342729 QAR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Qatari Riyal to Tajikistani Somoni conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 11:12 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Tajikistani Somoni

qar
QAR
tjs
TJS
1 QAR2.91776 TJS
5 QAR14.5888 TJS
10 QAR29.1776 TJS
25 QAR72.9439 TJS
50 QAR145.888 TJS
100 QAR291.776 TJS
500 QAR1,458.88 TJS
1,000 QAR2,917.76 TJS
5,000 QAR14,588.8 TJS
10,000 QAR29,177.6 TJS

Convert Tajikistani Somoni to Qatari Riyal

tjs
TJS
qar
QAR
1 TJS0.342729 QAR
5 TJS1.71365 QAR
10 TJS3.42729 QAR
25 TJS8.56823 QAR
50 TJS17.1365 QAR
100 TJS34.2729 QAR
500 TJS171.365 QAR
1,000 TJS342.729 QAR
5,000 TJS1,713.65 QAR
10,000 TJS3,427.29 QAR

QAR to TJS Chart

1 QAR = 0 TJS

View full chart

1 Qatari Riyal to Tajikistani Somoni stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
2.95613.0106
Low
2.90532.9053
Average
2.93382.9714
Volatility
0.44%0.28%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

tjs

TJS - Tajikistani Somoni

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tajikistani Somoni exchange rate is the TJS to USD rate. The currency code for Tajikistani Somoni is TJS. The currency symbol is SM.

, ratings