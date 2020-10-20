1 QAR to LSL - Convert Qatari Rials to Basotho Maloti

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

5.0781992 Basotho Maloti

1 LSL = 0.196920 QAR

Qatari Riyal to Basotho Loti conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 11:10 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Basotho Loti

qar
QAR
lsl
LSL
1 QAR5.0782 LSL
5 QAR25.391 LSL
10 QAR50.782 LSL
25 QAR126.955 LSL
50 QAR253.91 LSL
100 QAR507.82 LSL
500 QAR2,539.1 LSL
1,000 QAR5,078.2 LSL
5,000 QAR25,391 LSL
10,000 QAR50,782 LSL

Convert Basotho Loti to Qatari Riyal

lsl
LSL
qar
QAR
1 LSL0.19692 QAR
5 LSL0.984601 QAR
10 LSL1.9692 QAR
25 LSL4.923 QAR
50 LSL9.84601 QAR
100 LSL19.692 QAR
500 LSL98.4601 QAR
1,000 LSL196.92 QAR
5,000 LSL984.601 QAR
10,000 LSL1,969.2 QAR

QAR to LSL Chart

1 QAR = 0 LSL

1 Qatari Riyal to Basotho Loti stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
5.21075.2838
Low
4.92714.9271
Average
5.05385.0971
Volatility
0.83%0.68%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

lsl

LSL - Basotho Loti

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Basotho Loti exchange rate is the LSL to USD rate. The currency code for Basotho Maloti is LSL. The currency symbol is M.

, ratings