1 QAR to KGS - Convert Qatari Rials to Kyrgyzstani Soms

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

23.661882 Kyrgyzstani Soms

1 KGS = 0.0422621 QAR

Qatari Riyal to Kyrgyzstani Som conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 10:00 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Kyrgyzstani Som

qar
QAR
kgs
KGS
1 QAR23.6619 KGS
5 QAR118.309 KGS
10 QAR236.619 KGS
25 QAR591.547 KGS
50 QAR1,183.09 KGS
100 QAR2,366.19 KGS
500 QAR11,830.9 KGS
1,000 QAR23,661.9 KGS
5,000 QAR118,309 KGS
10,000 QAR236,619 KGS

Convert Kyrgyzstani Som to Qatari Riyal

kgs
KGS
qar
QAR
1 KGS0.0422621 QAR
5 KGS0.21131 QAR
10 KGS0.422621 QAR
25 KGS1.05655 QAR
50 KGS2.1131 QAR
100 KGS4.22621 QAR
500 KGS21.131 QAR
1,000 KGS42.2621 QAR
5,000 KGS211.31 QAR
10,000 KGS422.621 QAR

QAR to KGS Chart

1 QAR = 0 KGS

1 Qatari Riyal to Kyrgyzstani Som stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
24.14824.548
Low
23.66123.661
Average
23.91924.198
Volatility
0.22%0.14%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

kgs

KGS - Kyrgyzstani Som

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kyrgyzstani Som exchange rate is the KGS to USD rate. The currency code for Kyrgyzstani Soms is KGS. The currency symbol is лв.

