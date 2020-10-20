1.00 Qatari Riyal =
15.879674 Ethiopian Birrs
1 ETB = 0.0629736 QAR
Xe Currency Converter
1.00 Qatari Riyal =
15.879674 Ethiopian Birrs
1 ETB = 0.0629736 QAR
QAR
ETB
|1 QAR
|15.8797 ETB
|5 QAR
|79.3984 ETB
|10 QAR
|158.797 ETB
|25 QAR
|396.992 ETB
|50 QAR
|793.984 ETB
|100 QAR
|1,587.97 ETB
|500 QAR
|7,939.84 ETB
|1,000 QAR
|15,879.7 ETB
|5,000 QAR
|79,398.4 ETB
|10,000 QAR
|158,797 ETB
1 QAR = 0 ETB
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|15.888
|15.888
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|15.681
|15.569
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|15.805
|15.734
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.25%
|0.28%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Qatari Riyal info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ethiopian Birr exchange rate is the ETB to USD rate. The currency code for Ethiopian Birrs is ETB. The currency symbol is Br.More Ethiopian Birr info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings