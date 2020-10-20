1 QAR to CNH - Convert Qatari Rials to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

1.9736171 Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore

1 CNH = 0.506684 QAR

Qatari Riyal to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore conversion Last updated Aug 12, 2024, 09:12 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore

qar
QAR
cnh
CNH
1 QAR1.97362 CNH
5 QAR9.86809 CNH
10 QAR19.7362 CNH
25 QAR49.3404 CNH
50 QAR98.6809 CNH
100 QAR197.362 CNH
500 QAR986.809 CNH
1,000 QAR1,973.62 CNH
5,000 QAR9,868.09 CNH
10,000 QAR19,736.2 CNH

Convert Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore to Qatari Riyal

cnh
CNH
qar
QAR
1 CNH0.506684 QAR
5 CNH2.53342 QAR
10 CNH5.06684 QAR
25 CNH12.6671 QAR
50 CNH25.3342 QAR
100 CNH50.6684 QAR
500 CNH253.342 QAR
1,000 CNH506.684 QAR
5,000 CNH2,533.42 QAR
10,000 CNH5,066.84 QAR

QAR to CNH Chart

1 QAR = 0 CNH

1 Qatari Riyal to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
2.00452.0076
Low
1.96211.9621
Average
1.98781.9938
Volatility
0.30%0.20%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

cnh

CNH - Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore exchange rate is the CNH to USD rate. The currency code for Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore is CNH. The currency symbol is ¥.

