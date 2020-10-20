1 MTL to RWF - Convert Maltese Liri to Rwandan Francs

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

3,301.1852 Rwandan Francs

1 RWF = 0.000302922 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Rwandan Franc conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 06:24 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Rwandan Franc

mtl
MTL
rwf
RWF
1 MTL3,301.19 RWF
5 MTL16,505.9 RWF
10 MTL33,011.9 RWF
25 MTL82,529.6 RWF
50 MTL165,059 RWF
100 MTL330,119 RWF
500 MTL1,650,590 RWF
1,000 MTL3,301,190 RWF
5,000 MTL16,505,900 RWF
10,000 MTL33,011,900 RWF

Convert Rwandan Franc to Maltese Lira

rwf
RWF
mtl
MTL
1 RWF0.000302922 MTL
5 RWF0.00151461 MTL
10 RWF0.00302922 MTL
25 RWF0.00757304 MTL
50 RWF0.0151461 MTL
100 RWF0.0302922 MTL
500 RWF0.151461 MTL
1,000 RWF0.302922 MTL
5,000 RWF1.51461 MTL
10,000 RWF3.02922 MTL

MTL to RWF Chart

1 MTL = 0 RWF

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Rwandan Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1,428.51,428.5
Low
1,394.91,371.2
Average
1,410.41,400.1
Volatility
0.66%0.60%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

rwf

RWF - Rwandan Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rwandan Franc exchange rate is the RWF to USD rate. The currency code for Rwandan Francs is RWF. The currency symbol is R₣.

More Rwandan Franc info

Popular Maltese Lira (MTL) Currency Pairings

usd

MTL to USD

eur

MTL to EUR

gbp

MTL to GBP

jpy

MTL to JPY

cad

MTL to CAD

aud

MTL to AUD

chf

MTL to CHF

cny

MTL to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings