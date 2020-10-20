1 MTL to NGN - Convert Maltese Liri to Nigerian Nairas

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

3,856.1355 Nigerian Nairas

1 NGN = 0.000259327 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Maltese Lira to Nigerian Naira conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 03:43 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Nigerian Naira

mtl
MTL
ngn
NGN
1 MTL3,856.14 NGN
5 MTL19,280.7 NGN
10 MTL38,561.4 NGN
25 MTL96,403.4 NGN
50 MTL192,807 NGN
100 MTL385,614 NGN
500 MTL1,928,070 NGN
1,000 MTL3,856,140 NGN
5,000 MTL19,280,700 NGN
10,000 MTL38,561,400 NGN

Convert Nigerian Naira to Maltese Lira

ngn
NGN
mtl
MTL
1 NGN0.000259327 MTL
5 NGN0.00129663 MTL
10 NGN0.00259327 MTL
25 NGN0.00648317 MTL
50 NGN0.0129663 MTL
100 NGN0.0259327 MTL
500 NGN0.129663 MTL
1,000 NGN0.259327 MTL
5,000 NGN1.29663 MTL
10,000 NGN2.59327 MTL

MTL to NGN Chart

1 MTL = 0 NGN

1 Maltese Lira to Nigerian Naira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1,653.71,664.0
Low
1,580.51,147.8
Average
1,617.91,505.6
Volatility
1.14%2.85%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

ngn

NGN - Nigerian Naira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nigerian Naira exchange rate is the NGN to USD rate. The currency code for Nigerian Nairas is NGN. The currency symbol is ₦.

More Nigerian Naira info

