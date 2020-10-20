1.00 Maltese Lira =
1.7875961 Jordanian Dinars
1 JOD = 0.559410 MTL
MTL replaced by EUR
MTL
JOD
|1 MTL
|1.7876 JOD
|5 MTL
|8.93798 JOD
|10 MTL
|17.876 JOD
|25 MTL
|44.6899 JOD
|50 MTL
|89.3798 JOD
|100 MTL
|178.76 JOD
|500 MTL
|893.798 JOD
|1,000 MTL
|1,787.6 JOD
|5,000 MTL
|8,937.98 JOD
|10,000 MTL
|17,876 JOD
1 MTL = 0 JOD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.77221
|0.77331
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.75722
|0.75302
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.76237
|0.76326
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.30%
|0.29%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jordanian Dinar exchange rate is the JOD to USD rate. The currency code for Jordanian Dinars is JOD. The currency symbol is JD.More Jordanian Dinar info
