1 MTL to JEP - Convert Maltese Liri to Jersey Pounds

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

1.9736352 Jersey Pounds

1 JEP = 0.506679 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Maltese Lira to Jersey Pound conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 06:22 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Jersey Pound

mtl
MTL
jep
JEP
1 MTL1.97364 JEP
5 MTL9.86818 JEP
10 MTL19.7364 JEP
25 MTL49.3409 JEP
50 MTL98.6818 JEP
100 MTL197.364 JEP
500 MTL986.818 JEP
1,000 MTL1,973.64 JEP
5,000 MTL9,868.18 JEP
10,000 MTL19,736.4 JEP

Convert Jersey Pound to Maltese Lira

jep
JEP
mtl
MTL
1 JEP0.506679 MTL
5 JEP2.5334 MTL
10 JEP5.06679 MTL
25 JEP12.667 MTL
50 JEP25.334 MTL
100 JEP50.6679 MTL
500 JEP253.34 MTL
1,000 JEP506.679 MTL
5,000 JEP2,533.4 MTL
10,000 JEP5,066.79 MTL

MTL to JEP Chart

1 MTL = 0 JEP

1 Maltese Lira to Jersey Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.851990.86268
Low
0.841900.84190
Average
0.846580.85290
Volatility
0.18%0.17%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

jep

JEP - Jersey Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jersey Pound exchange rate is the JEP to USD rate. The currency code for Jersey Pounds is JEP. The currency symbol is £.

