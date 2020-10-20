1.00 Maltese Lira =
37.815369 Eritrean Nakfas
1 ERN = 0.0264443 MTL
MTL replaced by EUR
Xe Currency Converter
1.00 Maltese Lira =
37.815369 Eritrean Nakfas
1 ERN = 0.0264443 MTL
MTL replaced by EUR
MTL
ERN
|1 MTL
|37.8154 ERN
|5 MTL
|189.077 ERN
|10 MTL
|378.154 ERN
|25 MTL
|945.384 ERN
|50 MTL
|1,890.77 ERN
|100 MTL
|3,781.54 ERN
|500 MTL
|18,907.7 ERN
|1,000 MTL
|37,815.4 ERN
|5,000 MTL
|189,077 ERN
|10,000 MTL
|378,154 ERN
1 MTL = 0 ERN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|16.337
|16.360
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|16.020
|15.931
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|16.129
|16.148
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.30%
|0.29%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Eritrean Nakfa exchange rate is the ERN to USD rate. The currency code for Eritrean Nakfas is ERN. The currency symbol is Nfk.More Eritrean Nakfa info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings