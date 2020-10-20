1 MTL to CVE - Convert Maltese Liri to Cape Verdean Escudos

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

256.86 Cape Verdean Escudos

1 CVE = 0.00389317 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Maltese Lira to Cape Verdean Escudo conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 03:38 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Cape Verdean Escudo

mtl
MTL
cve
CVE
1 MTL256.86 CVE
5 MTL1,284.3 CVE
10 MTL2,568.6 CVE
25 MTL6,421.5 CVE
50 MTL12,843 CVE
100 MTL25,686 CVE
500 MTL128,430 CVE
1,000 MTL256,860 CVE
5,000 MTL1,284,300 CVE
10,000 MTL2,568,600 CVE

Convert Cape Verdean Escudo to Maltese Lira

cve
CVE
mtl
MTL
1 CVE0.00389317 MTL
5 CVE0.0194659 MTL
10 CVE0.0389317 MTL
25 CVE0.0973293 MTL
50 CVE0.194659 MTL
100 CVE0.389317 MTL
500 CVE1.94659 MTL
1,000 CVE3.89317 MTL
5,000 CVE19.4659 MTL
10,000 CVE38.9317 MTL

MTL to CVE Chart

1 MTL = 0 CVE

1 Maltese Lira to Cape Verdean Escudo stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
110.27110.27
Low
110.27110.27
Average
110.27110.27
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

cve

CVE - Cape Verdean Escudo

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cape Verdean Escudo exchange rate is the CVE to USD rate. The currency code for Cape Verdean Escudos is CVE. The currency symbol is $.

More Cape Verdean Escudo info

, ratings