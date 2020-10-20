1 MTL to CNY - Convert Maltese Liri to Chinese Yuan Renminbi

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

18.306659 Chinese Yuan Renminbi

1 CNY = 0.0546249 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Maltese Lira to Chinese Yuan Renminbi conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 00:31 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Chinese Yuan Renminbi

mtl
MTL
cny
CNY
1 MTL18.3067 CNY
5 MTL91.5333 CNY
10 MTL183.067 CNY
25 MTL457.666 CNY
50 MTL915.333 CNY
100 MTL1,830.67 CNY
500 MTL9,153.33 CNY
1,000 MTL18,306.7 CNY
5,000 MTL91,533.3 CNY
10,000 MTL183,067 CNY

Convert Chinese Yuan Renminbi to Maltese Lira

cny
CNY
mtl
MTL
1 CNY0.0546249 MTL
5 CNY0.273125 MTL
10 CNY0.546249 MTL
25 CNY1.36562 MTL
50 CNY2.73125 MTL
100 CNY5.46249 MTL
500 CNY27.3125 MTL
1,000 CNY54.6249 MTL
5,000 CNY273.125 MTL
10,000 CNY546.249 MTL

MTL to CNY Chart

1 MTL = 0 CNY

1 Maltese Lira to Chinese Yuan Renminbi stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
7.89077.8991
Low
7.76047.6863
Average
7.80367.7974
Volatility
0.26%0.27%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

cny

CNY - Chinese Yuan Renminbi

The currency code for Chinese Yuan Renminbi is CNY. The currency symbol is ¥.

