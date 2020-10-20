1 MRO to XPF - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to CFP Francs

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.27907161 CFP Francs

1 XPF = 3.58331 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to CFP Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 20:45 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to CFP Franc

1 MRO0.279072 XPF
5 MRO1.39536 XPF
10 MRO2.79072 XPF
25 MRO6.97679 XPF
50 MRO13.9536 XPF
100 MRO27.9072 XPF
500 MRO139.536 XPF
1,000 MRO279.072 XPF
5,000 MRO1,395.36 XPF
10,000 MRO2,790.72 XPF

Convert CFP Franc to Mauritanian Ouguiya

1 XPF3.58331 MRO
5 XPF17.9165 MRO
10 XPF35.8331 MRO
25 XPF89.5827 MRO
50 XPF179.165 MRO
100 XPF358.331 MRO
500 XPF1,791.65 MRO
1,000 XPF3,583.31 MRO
5,000 XPF17,916.5 MRO
10,000 XPF35,833.1 MRO

MRO to XPF Chart

1 MRO = 0 XPF

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to CFP Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
2.84102.8410
Low
2.77022.7523
Average
2.81542.7998
Volatility
0.54%0.56%

Currency Information

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

XPF - CFP Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFP Franc exchange rate is the XPF to USD rate. The currency code for CFP Francs is XPF. The currency symbol is ₣.

