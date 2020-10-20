1 MRO to SPL - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Seborgan Luigini

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.00042142001 Seborgan Luigini

1 SPL = 2,372.93 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Seborgan Luigino conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 00:27 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Seborgan Luigino

mro
MRO
spl
SPL
1 MRO0.00042142 SPL
5 MRO0.0021071 SPL
10 MRO0.0042142 SPL
25 MRO0.0105355 SPL
50 MRO0.021071 SPL
100 MRO0.042142 SPL
500 MRO0.21071 SPL
1,000 MRO0.42142 SPL
5,000 MRO2.1071 SPL
10,000 MRO4.2142 SPL

Convert Seborgan Luigino to Mauritanian Ouguiya

spl
SPL
mro
MRO
1 SPL2,372.93 MRO
5 SPL11,864.6 MRO
10 SPL23,729.3 MRO
25 SPL59,323.2 MRO
50 SPL118,646 MRO
100 SPL237,293 MRO
500 SPL1,186,460 MRO
1,000 SPL2,372,930 MRO
5,000 SPL11,864,600 MRO
10,000 SPL23,729,300 MRO

MRO to SPL Chart

1 MRO = 0 SPL

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Seborgan Luigino stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00426740.0042674
Low
0.00418870.0041484
Average
0.00422910.0042098
Volatility
0.48%0.48%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

spl

SPL - Seborgan Luigino

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Seborgan Luigino exchange rate is the SPL to USD rate. The currency code for Seborgan Luigini is SPL.

, ratings