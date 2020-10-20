1 MRO to SCR - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Seychellois Rupees

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.034855396 Seychellois Rupees

1 SCR = 28.6900 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Seychellois Rupee conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 00:26 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Seychellois Rupee

mro
MRO
scr
SCR
1 MRO0.0348554 SCR
5 MRO0.174277 SCR
10 MRO0.348554 SCR
25 MRO0.871385 SCR
50 MRO1.74277 SCR
100 MRO3.48554 SCR
500 MRO17.4277 SCR
1,000 MRO34.8554 SCR
5,000 MRO174.277 SCR
10,000 MRO348.554 SCR

Convert Seychellois Rupee to Mauritanian Ouguiya

scr
SCR
mro
MRO
1 SCR28.69 MRO
5 SCR143.45 MRO
10 SCR286.9 MRO
25 SCR717.249 MRO
50 SCR1,434.5 MRO
100 SCR2,869 MRO
500 SCR14,345 MRO
1,000 SCR28,690 MRO
5,000 SCR143,450 MRO
10,000 SCR286,900 MRO

MRO to SCR Chart

1 MRO = 0 SCR

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Seychellois Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.377210.37721
Low
0.343000.33501
Average
0.355410.35054
Volatility
3.17%3.52%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

scr

SCR - Seychellois Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Seychellois Rupee exchange rate is the SCR to USD rate. The currency code for Seychellois Rupees is SCR. The currency symbol is ₨.

, ratings