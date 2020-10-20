1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0092031968 Qatari Rials
1 QAR = 108.658 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
QAR
|1 MRO
|0.0092032 QAR
|5 MRO
|0.046016 QAR
|10 MRO
|0.092032 QAR
|25 MRO
|0.23008 QAR
|50 MRO
|0.46016 QAR
|100 MRO
|0.92032 QAR
|500 MRO
|4.6016 QAR
|1,000 MRO
|9.2032 QAR
|5,000 MRO
|46.016 QAR
|10,000 MRO
|92.032 QAR
1 MRO = 0 QAR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.093200
|0.093200
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.091480
|0.090600
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.092367
|0.091936
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48%
|0.49%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Qatari Riyal info
