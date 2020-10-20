1 MRO to NIO - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Nicaraguan Cordobas

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.092820351 Nicaraguan Cordobas

1 NIO = 10.7735 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Nicaraguan Cordoba conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 00:25 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Nicaraguan Cordoba

mro
MRO
nio
NIO
1 MRO0.0928204 NIO
5 MRO0.464102 NIO
10 MRO0.928204 NIO
25 MRO2.32051 NIO
50 MRO4.64102 NIO
100 MRO9.28204 NIO
500 MRO46.4102 NIO
1,000 MRO92.8204 NIO
5,000 MRO464.102 NIO
10,000 MRO928.204 NIO

Convert Nicaraguan Cordoba to Mauritanian Ouguiya

nio
NIO
mro
MRO
1 NIO10.7735 MRO
5 NIO53.8675 MRO
10 NIO107.735 MRO
25 NIO269.337 MRO
50 NIO538.675 MRO
100 NIO1,077.35 MRO
500 NIO5,386.75 MRO
1,000 NIO10,773.5 MRO
5,000 NIO53,867.5 MRO
10,000 NIO107,735 MRO

MRO to NIO Chart

1 MRO = 0 NIO

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Nicaraguan Cordoba stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.941000.94100
Low
0.920440.91159
Average
0.932930.92893
Volatility
0.60%0.60%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

nio

NIO - Nicaraguan Cordoba

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nicaraguan Cordoba exchange rate is the NIO to USD rate. The currency code for Nicaraguan Cordobas is NIO. The currency symbol is C$.

, ratings