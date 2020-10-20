1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.1612639 Mozambican Meticais
1 MZN = 6.20102 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
MRO
MZN
|1 MRO
|0.161264 MZN
|5 MRO
|0.806319 MZN
|10 MRO
|1.61264 MZN
|25 MRO
|4.0316 MZN
|50 MRO
|8.06319 MZN
|100 MRO
|16.1264 MZN
|500 MRO
|80.6319 MZN
|1,000 MRO
|161.264 MZN
|5,000 MRO
|806.319 MZN
|10,000 MRO
|1,612.64 MZN
1 MRO = 0 MZN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.6301
|1.6301
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.5989
|1.5864
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|1.6163
|1.6106
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.51%
|0.49%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mozambican Metical exchange rate is the MZN to USD rate. The currency code for Mozambican Meticais is MZN. The currency symbol is MT.
