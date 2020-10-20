1 MRO to MMK - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Burmese Kyats

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

5.2952738 Burmese Kyats

1 MMK = 0.188848 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Burmese Kyat conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 00:23 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Burmese Kyat

mro
MRO
mmk
MMK
1 MRO5.29527 MMK
5 MRO26.4764 MMK
10 MRO52.9527 MMK
25 MRO132.382 MMK
50 MRO264.764 MMK
100 MRO529.527 MMK
500 MRO2,647.64 MMK
1,000 MRO5,295.27 MMK
5,000 MRO26,476.4 MMK
10,000 MRO52,952.7 MMK

Convert Burmese Kyat to Mauritanian Ouguiya

mmk
MMK
mro
MRO
1 MMK0.188848 MRO
5 MMK0.944238 MRO
10 MMK1.88848 MRO
25 MMK4.72119 MRO
50 MMK9.44238 MRO
100 MMK18.8848 MRO
500 MMK94.4238 MRO
1,000 MMK188.848 MRO
5,000 MMK944.238 MRO
10,000 MMK1,888.48 MRO

MRO to MMK Chart

1 MRO = 0 MMK

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Burmese Kyat stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
53.72853.728
Low
52.67052.171
Average
53.24153.002
Volatility
0.52%0.51%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

mmk

MMK - Burmese Kyat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Burmese Kyat exchange rate is the MMK to USD rate. The currency code for Burmese Kyats is MMK. The currency symbol is K.

