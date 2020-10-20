1 MRO to LRD - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Liberian Dollars

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.49079164 Liberian Dollars

1 LRD = 2.03752 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Liberian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 00:22 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Liberian Dollar

mro
MRO
lrd
LRD
1 MRO0.490792 LRD
5 MRO2.45396 LRD
10 MRO4.90792 LRD
25 MRO12.2698 LRD
50 MRO24.5396 LRD
100 MRO49.0792 LRD
500 MRO245.396 LRD
1,000 MRO490.792 LRD
5,000 MRO2,453.96 LRD
10,000 MRO4,907.92 LRD

Convert Liberian Dollar to Mauritanian Ouguiya

lrd
LRD
mro
MRO
1 LRD2.03752 MRO
5 LRD10.1876 MRO
10 LRD20.3752 MRO
25 LRD50.9381 MRO
50 LRD101.876 MRO
100 LRD203.752 MRO
500 LRD1,018.76 MRO
1,000 LRD2,037.52 MRO
5,000 LRD10,187.6 MRO
10,000 LRD20,375.2 MRO

MRO to LRD Chart

1 MRO = 0 LRD

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Liberian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
4.98804.9880
Low
4.88964.8104
Average
4.92844.8914
Volatility
0.52%0.52%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

lrd

LRD - Liberian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Liberian Dollar exchange rate is the LRD to USD rate. The currency code for Liberian Dollars is LRD. The currency symbol is $.

