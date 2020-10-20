1 MRO to JPY - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Japanese Yen

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.40762095 Japanese Yen

1 JPY = 2.45326 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Japanese Yen conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 20:40 UTC

1 MRO0.407621 JPY
5 MRO2.0381 JPY
10 MRO4.07621 JPY
25 MRO10.1905 JPY
50 MRO20.381 JPY
100 MRO40.7621 JPY
500 MRO203.81 JPY
1,000 MRO407.621 JPY
5,000 MRO2,038.1 JPY
10,000 MRO4,076.21 JPY

1 JPY2.45326 MRO
5 JPY12.2663 MRO
10 JPY24.5326 MRO
25 JPY61.3315 MRO
50 JPY122.663 MRO
100 JPY245.326 MRO
500 JPY1,226.63 MRO
1,000 JPY2,453.26 MRO
5,000 JPY12,266.3 MRO
10,000 JPY24,532.6 MRO

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Japanese Yen stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
4.09564.0956
Low
3.92553.8015
Average
4.02183.9478
Volatility
0.52%0.69%

Currency Information

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

JPY - Japanese Yen

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Japanese Yen exchange rate is the JPY to USD rate. The currency code for Japanese Yen is JPY. The currency symbol is ¥.

