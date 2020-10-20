1 MRO to INR - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Indian Rupees

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.21104531 Indian Rupees

1 INR = 4.73832 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Indian Rupee conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 20:39 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Indian Rupee

mro
MRO
inr
INR
1 MRO0.211045 INR
5 MRO1.05523 INR
10 MRO2.11045 INR
25 MRO5.27613 INR
50 MRO10.5523 INR
100 MRO21.1045 INR
500 MRO105.523 INR
1,000 MRO211.045 INR
5,000 MRO1,055.23 INR
10,000 MRO2,110.45 INR

Convert Indian Rupee to Mauritanian Ouguiya

inr
INR
mro
MRO
1 INR4.73832 MRO
5 INR23.6916 MRO
10 INR47.3832 MRO
25 INR118.458 MRO
50 INR236.916 MRO
100 INR473.832 MRO
500 INR2,369.16 MRO
1,000 INR4,738.32 MRO
5,000 INR23,691.6 MRO
10,000 INR47,383.2 MRO

MRO to INR Chart

1 MRO = 0 INR

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Indian Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
2.13722.1372
Low
2.09512.0754
Average
2.11842.1068
Volatility
0.50%0.50%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
inr

INR - Indian Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Indian Rupee exchange rate is the INR to USD rate. The currency code for Indian Rupees is INR. The currency symbol is ₹.

More Indian Rupee info

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

usd

MRO to USD

eur

MRO to EUR

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

chf

MRO to CHF

cny

MRO to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings