1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.21104531 Indian Rupees
1 INR = 4.73832 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
INR
|1 MRO
|0.211045 INR
|5 MRO
|1.05523 INR
|10 MRO
|2.11045 INR
|25 MRO
|5.27613 INR
|50 MRO
|10.5523 INR
|100 MRO
|21.1045 INR
|500 MRO
|105.523 INR
|1,000 MRO
|211.045 INR
|5,000 MRO
|1,055.23 INR
|10,000 MRO
|2,110.45 INR
1 MRO = 0 INR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.1372
|2.1372
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.0951
|2.0754
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|2.1184
|2.1068
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.50%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Indian Rupee exchange rate is the INR to USD rate. The currency code for Indian Rupees is INR. The currency symbol is ₹.More Indian Rupee info
