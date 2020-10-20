1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0069911309 Georgian Lari
1 GEL = 143.038 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
GEL
|1 MRO
|0.00699113 GEL
|5 MRO
|0.0349557 GEL
|10 MRO
|0.0699113 GEL
|25 MRO
|0.174778 GEL
|50 MRO
|0.349557 GEL
|100 MRO
|0.699113 GEL
|500 MRO
|3.49557 GEL
|1,000 MRO
|6.99113 GEL
|5,000 MRO
|34.9557 GEL
|10,000 MRO
|69.9113 GEL
1 MRO = 0 GEL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.072928
|0.072928
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.069910
|0.066485
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.071676
|0.069346
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.82%
|0.78%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Georgian Lari exchange rate is the GEL to USD rate. The currency code for Georgian Lari is GEL. The currency symbol is ₾.More Georgian Lari info
