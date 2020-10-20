1 MRO to GEL - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Georgian Lari

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0069911309 Georgian Lari

1 GEL = 143.038 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Georgian Lari conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 00:19 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Georgian Lari

mro
MRO
gel
GEL
1 MRO0.00699113 GEL
5 MRO0.0349557 GEL
10 MRO0.0699113 GEL
25 MRO0.174778 GEL
50 MRO0.349557 GEL
100 MRO0.699113 GEL
500 MRO3.49557 GEL
1,000 MRO6.99113 GEL
5,000 MRO34.9557 GEL
10,000 MRO69.9113 GEL

Convert Georgian Lari to Mauritanian Ouguiya

gel
GEL
mro
MRO
1 GEL143.038 MRO
5 GEL715.192 MRO
10 GEL1,430.38 MRO
25 GEL3,575.96 MRO
50 GEL7,151.92 MRO
100 GEL14,303.8 MRO
500 GEL71,519.2 MRO
1,000 GEL143,038 MRO
5,000 GEL715,192 MRO
10,000 GEL1,430,380 MRO

MRO to GEL Chart

1 MRO = 0 GEL

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Georgian Lari stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0729280.072928
Low
0.0699100.066485
Average
0.0716760.069346
Volatility
0.82%0.78%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

gel

GEL - Georgian Lari

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Georgian Lari exchange rate is the GEL to USD rate. The currency code for Georgian Lari is GEL. The currency symbol is ₾.

