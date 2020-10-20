1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.14578898 Ethiopian Birrs
1 ETB = 6.85923 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
ETB
|1 MRO
|0.145789 ETB
|5 MRO
|0.728945 ETB
|10 MRO
|1.45789 ETB
|25 MRO
|3.64472 ETB
|50 MRO
|7.28945 ETB
|100 MRO
|14.5789 ETB
|500 MRO
|72.8945 ETB
|1,000 MRO
|145.789 ETB
|5,000 MRO
|728.945 ETB
|10,000 MRO
|1,457.89 ETB
1 MRO = 0 ETB
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.4716
|1.4716
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.4504
|1.4160
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|1.4602
|1.4471
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.51%
|0.52%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ethiopian Birr exchange rate is the ETB to USD rate. The currency code for Ethiopian Birrs is ETB. The currency symbol is Br.More Ethiopian Birr info
