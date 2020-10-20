1 Malagasy Franc =
0.0060059345 Nepalese Rupees
1 NPR = 166.502 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
NPR
|1 MGF
|0.00600593 NPR
|5 MGF
|0.0300297 NPR
|10 MGF
|0.0600593 NPR
|25 MGF
|0.150148 NPR
|50 MGF
|0.300297 NPR
|100 MGF
|0.600593 NPR
|500 MGF
|3.00297 NPR
|1,000 MGF
|6.00593 NPR
|5,000 MGF
|30.0297 NPR
|10,000 MGF
|60.0593 NPR
1 MGF = 0 NPR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.030095
|0.030702
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.028967
|0.028967
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.029843
|0.030089
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.58%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nepalese Rupee exchange rate is the NPR to USD rate. The currency code for Nepalese Rupees is NPR. The currency symbol is ₨.More Nepalese Rupee info
