1 Malagasy Franc =
0.18462645 Cambodian Riels
1 KHR = 5.41634 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
KHR
|1 MGF
|0.184626 KHR
|5 MGF
|0.923132 KHR
|10 MGF
|1.84626 KHR
|25 MGF
|4.61566 KHR
|50 MGF
|9.23132 KHR
|100 MGF
|18.4626 KHR
|500 MGF
|92.3132 KHR
|1,000 MGF
|184.626 KHR
|5,000 MGF
|923.132 KHR
|10,000 MGF
|1,846.26 KHR
1 MGF = 0 KHR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.92719
|0.93209
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.89197
|0.89197
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.91948
|0.91993
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.58%
|0.45%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cambodian Riel exchange rate is the KHR to USD rate. The currency code for Cambodian Riels is KHR. The currency symbol is ៛.More Cambodian Riel info
