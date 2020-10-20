1 Malagasy Franc =
0.000081272632 German Deutsche Marks
1 DEM = 12,304.3 MGF
Xe Currency Converter
1 Malagasy Franc =
0.000081272632 German Deutsche Marks
1 DEM = 12,304.3 MGF
MGF
DEM
|1 MGF
|0.0000812726 DEM
|5 MGF
|0.000406363 DEM
|10 MGF
|0.000812726 DEM
|25 MGF
|0.00203182 DEM
|50 MGF
|0.00406363 DEM
|100 MGF
|0.00812726 DEM
|500 MGF
|0.0406363 DEM
|1,000 MGF
|0.0812726 DEM
|5,000 MGF
|0.406363 DEM
|10,000 MGF
|0.812726 DEM
1 MGF = 0 DEM
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00021026
|0.00021513
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00020085
|0.00020085
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00020764
|0.00020933
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.71%
|0.58%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular German Deutsche Mark exchange rate is the DEM to USD rate. The currency code for German Deutsche Marks is DEM.
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings