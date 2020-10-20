1 MGF to DEM - Convert Malagasy Francs to German Deutsche Marks

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.000081272632 German Deutsche Marks

1 DEM = 12,304.3 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

DEM replaced by EUR

Malagasy Franc to German Deutsche Mark conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 17:35 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to German Deutsche Mark

mgf
MGF
dem
DEM
1 MGF0.0000812726 DEM
5 MGF0.000406363 DEM
10 MGF0.000812726 DEM
25 MGF0.00203182 DEM
50 MGF0.00406363 DEM
100 MGF0.00812726 DEM
500 MGF0.0406363 DEM
1,000 MGF0.0812726 DEM
5,000 MGF0.406363 DEM
10,000 MGF0.812726 DEM

Convert German Deutsche Mark to Malagasy Franc

dem
DEM
mgf
MGF
1 DEM12,304.3 MGF
5 DEM61,521.3 MGF
10 DEM123,043 MGF
25 DEM307,607 MGF
50 DEM615,213 MGF
100 DEM1,230,430 MGF
500 DEM6,152,130 MGF
1,000 DEM12,304,300 MGF
5,000 DEM61,521,300 MGF
10,000 DEM123,043,000 MGF

MGF to DEM Chart

1 MGF = 0 DEM

1 Malagasy Franc to German Deutsche Mark stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000210260.00021513
Low
0.000200850.00020085
Average
0.000207640.00020933
Volatility
0.71%0.58%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

dem

DEM - German Deutsche Mark

Our currency rankings show that the most popular German Deutsche Mark exchange rate is the DEM to USD rate. The currency code for German Deutsche Marks is DEM.

