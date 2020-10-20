1 MGF to BND - Convert Malagasy Francs to Bruneian Dollars

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.000060705405 Bruneian Dollars

1 BND = 16,473.0 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

Malagasy Franc to Bruneian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 17:33 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Bruneian Dollar

mgf
MGF
bnd
BND
1 MGF0.0000607054 BND
5 MGF0.000303527 BND
10 MGF0.000607054 BND
25 MGF0.00151764 BND
50 MGF0.00303527 BND
100 MGF0.00607054 BND
500 MGF0.0303527 BND
1,000 MGF0.0607054 BND
5,000 MGF0.303527 BND
10,000 MGF0.607054 BND

Convert Bruneian Dollar to Malagasy Franc

bnd
BND
mgf
MGF
1 BND16,473 MGF
5 BND82,365 MGF
10 BND164,730 MGF
25 BND411,825 MGF
50 BND823,650 MGF
100 BND1,647,300 MGF
500 BND8,236,500 MGF
1,000 BND16,473,000 MGF
5,000 BND82,365,000 MGF
10,000 BND164,730,000 MGF

MGF to BND Chart

1 MGF = 0 BND

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Bruneian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000304590.00031208
Low
0.000293340.00029334
Average
0.000302140.00030505
Volatility
0.62%0.54%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

bnd

BND - Bruneian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bruneian Dollar exchange rate is the BND to USD rate. The currency code for Bruneian Dollars is BND. The currency symbol is $.

More Bruneian Dollar info

