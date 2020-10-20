1 MGF to BMD - Convert Malagasy Francs to Bermudian Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.000044623023 Bermudian Dollars

1 BMD = 22,410.0 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Bermudian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 9, 2024, 03:47 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Bermudian Dollar

mgf
MGF
bmd
BMD
1 MGF0.000044623 BMD
5 MGF0.000223115 BMD
10 MGF0.00044623 BMD
25 MGF0.00111558 BMD
50 MGF0.00223115 BMD
100 MGF0.0044623 BMD
500 MGF0.0223115 BMD
1,000 MGF0.044623 BMD
5,000 MGF0.223115 BMD
10,000 MGF0.44623 BMD

Convert Bermudian Dollar to Malagasy Franc

bmd
BMD
mgf
MGF
1 BMD22,410 MGF
5 BMD112,050 MGF
10 BMD224,100 MGF
25 BMD560,249 MGF
50 BMD1,120,500 MGF
100 BMD2,241,000 MGF
500 BMD11,205,000 MGF
1,000 BMD22,410,000 MGF
5,000 BMD112,050,000 MGF
10,000 BMD224,100,000 MGF

MGF to BMD Chart

1 MGF = 0 BMD

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Bermudian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000225030.00023021
Low
0.000216750.00021675
Average
0.000223290.00022505
Volatility
0.88%0.57%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

bmd

BMD - Bermudian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bermudian Dollar exchange rate is the BMD to USD rate. The currency code for Bermudian Dollars is BMD. The currency symbol is $.

More Bermudian Dollar info

Popular Malagasy Franc (MGF) Currency Pairings

usd

MGF to USD

eur

MGF to EUR

gbp

MGF to GBP

jpy

MGF to JPY

cad

MGF to CAD

aud

MGF to AUD

chf

MGF to CHF

cny

MGF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings