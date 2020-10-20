1 MGF to AFN - Convert Malagasy Francs to Afghan Afghanis

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.0031945905 Afghan Afghanis

1 AFN = 313.029 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Afghan Afghani conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 17:32 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Afghan Afghani

mgf
MGF
afn
AFN
1 MGF0.00319459 AFN
5 MGF0.015973 AFN
10 MGF0.0319459 AFN
25 MGF0.0798648 AFN
50 MGF0.15973 AFN
100 MGF0.319459 AFN
500 MGF1.5973 AFN
1,000 MGF3.19459 AFN
5,000 MGF15.973 AFN
10,000 MGF31.9459 AFN

Convert Afghan Afghani to Malagasy Franc

afn
AFN
mgf
MGF
1 AFN313.029 MGF
5 AFN1,565.15 MGF
10 AFN3,130.29 MGF
25 AFN7,825.73 MGF
50 AFN15,651.5 MGF
100 AFN31,302.9 MGF
500 AFN156,515 MGF
1,000 AFN313,029 MGF
5,000 AFN1,565,150 MGF
10,000 AFN3,130,290 MGF

MGF to AFN Chart

1 MGF = 0 AFN

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Afghan Afghani stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0159420.016483
Low
0.0154420.015442
Average
0.0158090.016116
Volatility
0.57%0.57%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

afn

AFN - Afghan Afghani

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Afghan Afghani exchange rate is the AFN to USD rate. The currency code for Afghan Afghanis is AFN. The currency symbol is ؋.

More Afghan Afghani info

Popular Malagasy Franc (MGF) Currency Pairings

usd

MGF to USD

eur

MGF to EUR

gbp

MGF to GBP

jpy

MGF to JPY

cad

MGF to CAD

aud

MGF to AUD

chf

MGF to CHF

cny

MGF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings