1 Malagasy Franc =
0.0031945905 Afghan Afghanis
1 AFN = 313.029 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
AFN
|1 MGF
|0.00319459 AFN
|5 MGF
|0.015973 AFN
|10 MGF
|0.0319459 AFN
|25 MGF
|0.0798648 AFN
|50 MGF
|0.15973 AFN
|100 MGF
|0.319459 AFN
|500 MGF
|1.5973 AFN
|1,000 MGF
|3.19459 AFN
|5,000 MGF
|15.973 AFN
|10,000 MGF
|31.9459 AFN
1 MGF = 0 AFN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.015942
|0.016483
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.015442
|0.015442
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.015809
|0.016116
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.57%
|0.57%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Afghan Afghani exchange rate is the AFN to USD rate. The currency code for Afghan Afghanis is AFN. The currency symbol is ؋.More Afghan Afghani info
