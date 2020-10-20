1 Lao Kip =
0.027375665 CFA Francs
1 XOF = 36.5288 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
1 Lao Kip =
0.027375665 CFA Francs
1 XOF = 36.5288 LAK
LAK
XOF
|1 LAK
|0.0273757 XOF
|5 LAK
|0.136878 XOF
|10 LAK
|0.273757 XOF
|25 LAK
|0.684392 XOF
|50 LAK
|1.36878 XOF
|100 LAK
|2.73757 XOF
|500 LAK
|13.6878 XOF
|1,000 LAK
|27.3757 XOF
|5,000 LAK
|136.878 XOF
|10,000 LAK
|273.757 XOF
1 LAK = 0 XOF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.028341
|0.029209
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.027431
|0.027431
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.027939
|0.028329
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.53%
|0.57%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings