1 Lao Kip =
1.1571756 Vietnamese Dongs
1 VND = 0.864173 LAK
LAK
VND
|1 LAK
|1.15718 VND
|5 LAK
|5.78588 VND
|10 LAK
|11.5718 VND
|25 LAK
|28.9294 VND
|50 LAK
|57.8588 VND
|100 LAK
|115.718 VND
|500 LAK
|578.588 VND
|1,000 LAK
|1,157.18 VND
|5,000 LAK
|5,785.88 VND
|10,000 LAK
|11,571.8 VND
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.1891
|1.2044
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.1491
|1.1491
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|1.1666
|1.1805
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.63%
|0.68%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Vietnamese Dong exchange rate is the VND to USD rate. The currency code for Vietnamese Dongs is VND. The currency symbol is ₫.More Vietnamese Dong info
