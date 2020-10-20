1 Lao Kip =
0.02574569 Somali Shillings
1 SOS = 38.8415 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
|1 LAK
|0.0257457 SOS
|5 LAK
|0.128728 SOS
|10 LAK
|0.257457 SOS
|25 LAK
|0.643642 SOS
|50 LAK
|1.28728 SOS
|100 LAK
|2.57457 SOS
|500 LAK
|12.8728 SOS
|1,000 LAK
|25.7457 SOS
|5,000 LAK
|128.728 SOS
|10,000 LAK
|257.457 SOS
1 LAK = 0 SOS
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.026627
|0.027516
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.025722
|0.025722
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.026145
|0.026531
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.58%
|0.64%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Somali Shilling exchange rate is the SOS to USD rate. The currency code for Somali Shillings is SOS. The currency symbol is S.More Somali Shilling info
