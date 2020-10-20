1 Lao Kip =
0.007282232 Japanese Yen
1 JPY = 137.321 LAK
LAK
JPY
|1 LAK
|0.00728223 JPY
|5 LAK
|0.0364112 JPY
|10 LAK
|0.0728223 JPY
|25 LAK
|0.182056 JPY
|50 LAK
|0.364112 JPY
|100 LAK
|0.728223 JPY
|500 LAK
|3.64112 JPY
|1,000 LAK
|7.28223 JPY
|5,000 LAK
|36.4112 JPY
|10,000 LAK
|72.8223 JPY
1 LAK = 0 JPY
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0073500
|0.0074258
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0071845
|0.0071357
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0072603
|0.0072655
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.49%
|0.67%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Japanese Yen exchange rate is the JPY to USD rate. The currency code for Japanese Yen is JPY. The currency symbol is ¥.More Japanese Yen info
