1 LAK to IDR - Convert Lao Kips to Indonesian Rupiahs

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.73656937 Indonesian Rupiahs

1 IDR = 1.35765 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Indonesian Rupiah conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 08:48 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Indonesian Rupiah

lak
LAK
idr
IDR
1 LAK0.736569 IDR
5 LAK3.68285 IDR
10 LAK7.36569 IDR
25 LAK18.4142 IDR
50 LAK36.8285 IDR
100 LAK73.6569 IDR
500 LAK368.285 IDR
1,000 LAK736.569 IDR
5,000 LAK3,682.85 IDR
10,000 LAK7,365.69 IDR

Convert Indonesian Rupiah to Lao Kip

idr
IDR
lak
LAK
1 IDR1.35765 LAK
5 IDR6.78823 LAK
10 IDR13.5765 LAK
25 IDR33.9411 LAK
50 IDR67.8823 LAK
100 IDR135.765 LAK
500 IDR678.823 LAK
1,000 IDR1,357.65 LAK
5,000 IDR6,788.23 LAK
10,000 IDR13,576.5 LAK

LAK to IDR Chart

1 LAK = 0 IDR

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Indonesian Rupiah stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.758960.76594
Low
0.737780.73778
Average
0.749660.75241
Volatility
0.53%0.66%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
idr

IDR - Indonesian Rupiah

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Indonesian Rupiah exchange rate is the IDR to USD rate. The currency code for Indonesian Rupiahs is IDR. The currency symbol is Rp.

More Indonesian Rupiah info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings