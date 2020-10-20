1 LAK to GBP - Convert Lao Kips to British Pounds

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.000035423799 British Pounds

1 GBP = 28,229.6 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to British Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 08:47 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to British Pound

lak
LAK
gbp
GBP
1 LAK0.0000354238 GBP
5 LAK0.000177119 GBP
10 LAK0.000354238 GBP
25 LAK0.000885595 GBP
50 LAK0.00177119 GBP
100 LAK0.00354238 GBP
500 LAK0.0177119 GBP
1,000 LAK0.0354238 GBP
5,000 LAK0.177119 GBP
10,000 LAK0.354238 GBP

Convert British Pound to Lao Kip

gbp
GBP
lak
LAK
1 GBP28,229.6 LAK
5 GBP141,148 LAK
10 GBP282,296 LAK
25 GBP705,740 LAK
50 GBP1,411,480 LAK
100 GBP2,822,960 LAK
500 GBP14,114,800 LAK
1,000 GBP28,229,600 LAK
5,000 GBP141,148,000 LAK
10,000 GBP282,296,000 LAK

LAK to GBP Chart

1 LAK = 0 GBP

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to British Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000365480.000038048
Low
0.0000354020.000035402
Average
0.0000360640.000036842
Volatility
0.50%0.58%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
gbp

GBP - British Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular British Pound exchange rate is the GBP to USD rate. The currency code for British Pounds is GBP. The currency symbol is £.

More British Pound info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings