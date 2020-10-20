1 Lao Kip =
0.042580741 Chilean Pesos
1 CLP = 23.4848 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
CLP
|1 LAK
|0.0425807 CLP
|5 LAK
|0.212904 CLP
|10 LAK
|0.425807 CLP
|25 LAK
|1.06452 CLP
|50 LAK
|2.12904 CLP
|100 LAK
|4.25807 CLP
|500 LAK
|21.2904 CLP
|1,000 LAK
|42.5807 CLP
|5,000 LAK
|212.904 CLP
|10,000 LAK
|425.807 CLP
1 LAK = 0 CLP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.043314
|0.045966
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.041976
|0.041415
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.042652
|0.043386
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.72%
|0.78%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chilean Peso exchange rate is the CLP to USD rate. The currency code for Chilean Pesos is CLP. The currency symbol is $.
