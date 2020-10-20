1 Iranian Rial =
0.000088772127 Israeli New Shekels
1 ILS = 11,264.8 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
1 Iranian Rial =
0.000088772127 Israeli New Shekels
1 ILS = 11,264.8 IRR
IRR
ILS
|1 IRR
|0.0000887721 ILS
|5 IRR
|0.000443861 ILS
|10 IRR
|0.000887721 ILS
|25 IRR
|0.0022193 ILS
|50 IRR
|0.00443861 ILS
|100 IRR
|0.00887721 ILS
|500 IRR
|0.0443861 ILS
|1,000 IRR
|0.0887721 ILS
|5,000 IRR
|0.443861 ILS
|10,000 IRR
|0.887721 ILS
1 IRR = 0 ILS
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000089757
|0.000090946
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000086443
|0.000086443
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000088495
|0.000088748
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.61%
|0.74%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Israeli Shekel exchange rate is the ILS to USD rate. The currency code for Israeli New Shekels is ILS. The currency symbol is ₪.More Israeli Shekel info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings