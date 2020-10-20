1 IRR to AWG - Convert Iranian Rials to Aruban or Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.000042159766 Aruban or Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)

1 AWG = 23,719.3 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Iranian Rial to Aruban or Dutch Guilder conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 22:17 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Aruban or Dutch Guilder

irr
IRR
awg
AWG
1 IRR0.0000421598 AWG
5 IRR0.000210799 AWG
10 IRR0.000421598 AWG
25 IRR0.00105399 AWG
50 IRR0.00210799 AWG
100 IRR0.00421598 AWG
500 IRR0.0210799 AWG
1,000 IRR0.0421598 AWG
5,000 IRR0.210799 AWG
10,000 IRR0.421598 AWG

Convert Aruban or Dutch Guilder to Iranian Rial

awg
AWG
irr
IRR
1 AWG23,719.3 IRR
5 AWG118,596 IRR
10 AWG237,193 IRR
25 AWG592,982 IRR
50 AWG1,185,960 IRR
100 AWG2,371,930 IRR
500 AWG11,859,600 IRR
1,000 AWG23,719,300 IRR
5,000 AWG118,596,000 IRR
10,000 AWG237,193,000 IRR

IRR to AWG Chart

1 IRR = 0 AWG

1 Iranian Rial to Aruban or Dutch Guilder stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000426160.000042893
Low
0.0000421040.000042104
Average
0.0000424140.000042572
Volatility
0.34%0.47%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

awg

AWG - Aruban or Dutch Guilder

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Aruban or Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the AWG to USD rate. The currency code for Aruban or Dutch Guilders (also called Florins) is AWG. The currency symbol is ƒ.

