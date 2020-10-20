1 AMD to MGF - Convert Armenian Drams to Malagasy Francs

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1֏

1.00 Armenian Dram =

58.768878 Malagasy Francs

1 MGF = 0.0170158 AMD

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Armenian Dram to Malagasy Franc conversion Last updated Jul 25, 2024, 03:46 UTC

Convert Armenian Dram to Malagasy Franc

amd
AMD
mgf
MGF
1 AMD58.7689 MGF
5 AMD293.844 MGF
10 AMD587.689 MGF
25 AMD1,469.22 MGF
50 AMD2,938.44 MGF
100 AMD5,876.89 MGF
500 AMD29,384.4 MGF
1,000 AMD58,768.9 MGF
5,000 AMD293,844 MGF
10,000 AMD587,689 MGF

Convert Malagasy Franc to Armenian Dram

mgf
MGF
amd
AMD
1 MGF0.0170158 AMD
5 MGF0.085079 AMD
10 MGF0.170158 AMD
25 MGF0.425395 AMD
50 MGF0.85079 AMD
100 MGF1.70158 AMD
500 MGF8.5079 AMD
1,000 MGF17.0158 AMD
5,000 MGF85.079 AMD
10,000 MGF170.158 AMD

AMD to MGF Chart

1 AMD = 0 MGF

View full chart

1 Armenian Dram to Malagasy Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
11.88311.883
Low
11.47711.364
Average
11.63011.555
Volatility
0.85%0.62%

Currency Information

amd

AMD - Armenian Dram

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.

More Armenian Dram info
mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings