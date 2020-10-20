1 AMD to DEM - Convert Armenian Drams to German Deutsche Marks

1֏

1.00 Armenian Dram =

0.0045502634 German Deutsche Marks

1 DEM = 219.767 AMD

Armenian Dram to German Deutsche Mark conversion Last updated Aug 29, 2024, 23:25 UTC

Convert Armenian Dram to German Deutsche Mark

amd
AMD
dem
DEM
1 AMD0.00455026 DEM
5 AMD0.0227513 DEM
10 AMD0.0455026 DEM
25 AMD0.113757 DEM
50 AMD0.227513 DEM
100 AMD0.455026 DEM
500 AMD2.27513 DEM
1,000 AMD4.55026 DEM
5,000 AMD22.7513 DEM
10,000 AMD45.5026 DEM

Convert German Deutsche Mark to Armenian Dram

dem
DEM
amd
AMD
1 DEM219.767 AMD
5 DEM1,098.84 AMD
10 DEM2,197.67 AMD
25 DEM5,494.19 AMD
50 DEM10,988.4 AMD
100 DEM21,976.7 AMD
500 DEM109,884 AMD
1,000 DEM219,767 AMD
5,000 DEM1,098,840 AMD
10,000 DEM2,197,670 AMD

AMD to DEM Chart

1 AMD = 0 DEM

1 Armenian Dram to German Deutsche Mark stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00240370.0024252
Low
0.00231160.0023116
Average
0.00235340.0023797
Volatility
0.43%0.42%

Currency Information

amd

AMD - Armenian Dram

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.

dem

DEM - German Deutsche Mark

Our currency rankings show that the most popular German Deutsche Mark exchange rate is the DEM to USD rate. The currency code for German Deutsche Marks is DEM.

