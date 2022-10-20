Login
Vietnamese Dong to Bulgarian Lev Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

VND to BGN Chart

Vietnamese Dong to Bulgarian Lev

1 VND = 0 BGN

Apr 7, 2025, 08:01 UTC - Apr 7, 2025, 08:01 UTC
VND/BGN close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

vnd

VND - Vietnamese Dong

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Vietnamese Dong exchange rate is the VND to USD rate. The currency code for Vietnamese Dongs is VND. The currency symbol is ₫.

bgn

BGN - Bulgarian Lev

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bulgarian Lev exchange rate is the BGN to USD rate. The currency code for Bulgarian Leva is BGN. The currency symbol is лв.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.10045
GBP / EUR1.17212
USD / JPY145.787
GBP / USD1.28986
USD / CHF0.847961
USD / CAD1.42241
EUR / JPY160.432
AUD / USD0.601016

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

