Czech Koruna to Venezuelan Bolívar Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

CZK to VES Chart

Czech Koruna to Venezuelan Bolívar

1 CZK = 0 VES

Aug 31, 2025, 20:15 UTC - Aug 31, 2025, 20:15 UTC
CZK/VES close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

czk

CZK - Czech Koruna

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Czech Koruna exchange rate is the CZK to USD rate. The currency code for Czech Koruny is CZK. The currency symbol is Kč.

ves

VES - Venezuelan Bolívar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VES to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VES. The currency symbol is Bs.S.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16977
GBP / EUR1.15442
USD / JPY147.085
GBP / USD1.35040
USD / CHF0.799598
USD / CAD1.37394
EUR / JPY172.055
AUD / USD0.654642

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

