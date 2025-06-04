Azerbaijani Manat to Philippine Peso Exchange Rate Chart
Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart
AZM to PHP Chart
Azerbaijani Manat to Philippine Peso
1 AZM = 0 PHP
Aug 30, 2025, 15:07 UTC - Aug 30, 2025, 15:07 UTC
AZM/PHP close: 0 low: 0 high: 0
Populaire US Dollar (USD) combinaties
Currency Information
AZM - Azerbaijani Manat
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Azerbaijani Manat exchange rate is the AZM to USD rate. The currency code for Azerbaijani Manats is AZM.
PHP - Philippine Peso
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Philippine Peso exchange rate is the PHP to USD rate. The currency code for Philippine Pesos is PHP. The currency symbol is ₱.More Philippine Peso info
Xe Currency Data API
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
The world's most popular currency tools
Xe International Money Transfer
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Xe Currency Charts
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Xe Rate Alerts
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.