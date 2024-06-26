Global business payments simplified

Whether you need to make cross-border payments or FX risk management solutions, we’ve got you covered. Schedule international transfers and manage foreign exchange risk across 130 currencies in 190+ countries.
In association with
Discover why tens of thousands of businesses worldwide trust us to take the stress and effort out of their global payment needs. Send all your business money transfers from one easy-to-use online platform.
Today’s volatile markets can expose your business to high risk. Our dealers have decades of experience navigating businesses through complex market movements with sophisticated risk management products.
With nearly 30 years of currency expertise, transparent rates and an efficient online platform, we make it easy to manage and send international money transfers.
We're the currency authority
There’s a reason 275+ million people visit Xe online every year. We offer accurate rates and convenient business solutions with decades of experience.
Safety and security
As part of the Euronet family, our customers trust us to securely process over $115 billion of international business annually. Your security is our business.
Competitive rates
Our team tracks the market for you 24/7. Leverage our exchange rate calculator and get updates when your target rates are reached.
No hidden fees
We consider it our bottom line to protect yours. Make informed decisions for your business with no set minimum for transfers and Xe’s near zero fees.
Ondernemers
We weten dat u het druk heeft met het runnen van uw bedrijf. Daarom maken we geld sturen eenvoudig met Xe. Een snelle en eenvoudige manier om zakelijke betalingen te doen tegen transparante, concurrerende tarieven.
Groeiende bedrijven
Als klein tot middelgroot bedrijf heeft u een betrouwbare manier nodig om buitenlandse leveranciers en werknemers te betalen. Wij staan voor u klaar met FX-risicobeheer voor meer dan 130 valuta's in ruim 220 landen.
Ondernemingen
Ons ervaren team is er om u te helpen uw cashflow in het buitenland te beheren. We werken met u samen om oplossingen op maat te bieden voor al uw behoeften rond het werken met wisselkoersen. Zoals onder andere het plannen van toekomstige overschrijvingen tegen vaste tarieven.
With over 25 years of experience, Xe provides simple, fast and secure international money transfers. Find out what our customers love most about using Xe to send money abroad!
Financial Institutions
Travel
Accountancy
Law
Payroll
Pensions
Insurance
Private Equity
Marine
Global Mobility
Manufacturing
Retail
Our experienced team is ready to discuss your company’s unique needs. If you are interested in partnering with Xe, drop us a line. One of our international business experts will be happy to help.