Xe News

From new products and services to company announcements, here’s what’s new at Xe.
Xe wins multiple accolades from Forbes Advisor

Xe Consumer

October 20, 2024 - 2 min read
Xe is a 2021 Canstar Award Winner

Xe Consumer APAC

December 20, 2021 - 2 min read
Make direct payments to the Australian Taxation Office with Xe

Xe Consumer APAC

July 12, 2021 - 5 min read
Sending money to South Africa with Xe just got even better

Xe Consumer

April 30, 2021 - 3 min read
Give more this Diwali by sending money with Xe

Xe Consumer

October 20, 2020 - 2 min read
Send money to Honduras in minutes with Xe

Xe Consumer

October 12, 2020 - 2 min read
Send money to Guyana with Xe—quickly and easily

Xe Consumer

October 9, 2020 - 2 min read
How Xe has improved money transfers to Turkey

Xe Consumer

September 30, 2020 - 2 min read
Sending money to Argentina? Here's how our money transfers have improved

Xe Consumer

September 30, 2020 - 2 min read
Introducing our improved money transfers to the Dominican Republic

Xe Consumer

September 30, 2020 - 2 min read
We’ve Just Improved Our Money Transfers to Uruguay

Xe Consumer

September 10, 2020 - 2 min read
Sending Money to Paraguay? We’ve Just Improved Our Money Transfers

Xe Consumer

September 10, 2020 - 2 min read
Introducing Our Upgraded Money Transfers to Tonga

Xe Consumer

September 10, 2020 - 2 min read
We’ve Just Improved Our Money Transfers to Malaysia

Xe Consumer

September 10, 2020 - 2 min read
What’s New in Our Money Transfers to Samoa?

Xe Consumer

September 10, 2020 - 2 min read
Good News: Our Money Transfers to Guinea Have Just Gotten Better

Xe Consumer

September 10, 2020 - 2 min read
Planning on Sending Money to Romania? We’ve Just Improved Our Transfers

Xe Consumer

September 10, 2020 - 2 min read
Announcing our Improved Money Transfers to Bhutan

Xe Consumer

September 9, 2020 - 2 min read
How Have We Improved our Money Transfers to Mozambique?

Xe Consumer

September 9, 2020 - 2 min read
We’ve Just Upgraded Our Money Transfers to Tanzania

Xe Consumer

September 9, 2020 - 2 min read
Introducing our New (and Improved) Money Transfers to Rwanda

Xe Consumer

September 9, 2020 - 2 min read
Need to Send Money to Bulgaria? We’ve Just Improved Our Transfers

Xe Consumer

September 9, 2020 - 2 min read
Sending Money to Guatemala is Now Better Than Ever

Xe Consumer

September 9, 2020 - 2 min read
Need to Send Money to Costa Rica? We’ve Just Enhanced Our Transfers

Xe Consumer

September 9, 2020 - 2 min read
Send Money to the Philippines for Your Chance to Win the Xe Giveaway

Xe Consumer

August 27, 2020 - 2 min read
Enter to Win the Xe Giveaway by Sending Money from the UK to India

Xe Consumer

August 27, 2020 - 2 min read
Have You Tried Our New and Improved Money Transfers to Colombia?

Xe Consumer

August 26, 2020 - 2 min read
Good News: We’ve Improved to Our Money Transfers to Ghana

Xe Consumer

August 26, 2020 - 3 min read
We’ve Just Improved Our Money Transfers to Bosnia and Herzegovina

Xe Consumer

August 25, 2020 - 2 min read
Sending Money to Indonesia? Here’s What’s New and Improved

Xe Consumer

August 25, 2020 - 2 min read
Here’s What We’ve Improved in our Money Transfers to Sri Lanka

Xe Consumer

August 25, 2020 - 2 min read
Sending Money to Nigeria? We’ve Just Improved Our Money Transfers

Xe Consumer

August 25, 2020 - 2 min read
Introducing Our New (and Improved) Money Transfers to The Gambia

Xe Consumer

August 25, 2020 - 2 min read
Send Money to Chile with Xe, and Enjoy These New Improvements

Xe Consumer

August 25, 2020 - 2 min read
Introducing Our Upgraded Money Transfers to Uganda

Xe Consumer

August 25, 2020 - 2 min read
Sending Money to Vietnam? Here’s How Your Money Transfers Have Improved

Xe Consumer

August 25, 2020 - 2 min read
Here’s What’s New About Sending Money to Nepal with Xe

Xe Consumer

August 25, 2020 - 2 min read
Need to Send Money to Peru? Let’s Talk About Our Improved Money Transfers

Xe Consumer

August 25, 2020 - 3 min read
Xe 2020 Survey Results: Do You Have Smart Money Transfer Habits?

Xe Consumer

August 17, 2020 - 5 min read
Transferring Money to Poland? Here’s What’s New (and Improved)

Xe Consumer

August 14, 2020 - 3 min read
Need to Send Money to Pakistan? Everything to Know About Our New Transfers

Xe Consumer

August 3, 2020 - 3 min read
What to Know About Our New Money Transfers to Thailand

Xe Consumer

July 31, 2020 - 3 min read
Sending Money to the Philippines? We've Just Improved Our Transfers

Xe Consumer

July 29, 2020 - 3 min read
Transferring Money to Mexico Just Got Faster

Xe Consumer

June 18, 2020 - 3 min read
Sending Money to India? Here’s What You Need to Know About Our New INR Transfers

Xe Consumer

May 6, 2020 - 3 min read
Key Themes from CFO.org Dallas

Xe Corporate North America

February 3, 2020 - 3 min read
Faster AUD Payments – Here’s What Our Customers Have to Say

Xe Consumer APAC

December 12, 2019 - 3 min read
Key Insights from CFO Live 2019

Xe Corporate North America

December 5, 2019 - 3 min read
Increased Security with Strong Customer Authentication (SCA)

Xe Corporate Europe

November 4, 2019 - 2 min read
Epicentres of Online Money Transfer: London and Bracknell Edition

Xe Corporate UK

July 2, 2019 - 5 min read
Epicentres of Online Money Transfer - New Zealand Edition

Xe Corporate APAC

June 7, 2019 - 3 min read
A Foreign Exchange Superhero: The Origin Story of the XE Currency App

Xe Consumer

May 22, 2019 - 7 min read
Discover Prudent Strategies for Volatile Currency Markets - Uncertain Times

Xe Corporate

May 16, 2019 - 1 min read
Discover Currency Exchange Insights for Uncertain Times

Xe Corporate Europe

May 15, 2019 - 2 min read
Epicentres of Online Money Transfer - Newmarket and Toronto Edition

Xe Corporate North America

April 26, 2019 - 4 min read
Celebrating Earth Day, Internationally!

Xe Corporate

April 22, 2019 - 4 min read
Epicenters of Online Money Transfer - Austin Edition

Xe Corporate North America

April 16, 2019 - 5 min read
How Xe Mitigates Foreign Currency Risk for Jaycar Electronics

Xe Corporate APAC

March 11, 2019 - 5 min read
XE Small Business Spotlight - Casus Circus International

Xe Corporate APAC

February 18, 2019 - 3 min read
Team XE - We Live International Lives, Too

Xe Corporate

January 18, 2019 - 2 min read
Money Transfer and Currency Data: Two Industry Powerhouses Become One

Xe Corporate

December 20, 2018 - 5 min read
Introducing the XE Brexit Barometer

Xe Corporate UK

December 5, 2018 - 3 min read
Introducing PSD2: What is it and What Does it Mean for You?

Xe Consumer UK

January 11, 2018 - 5 min read

